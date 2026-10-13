No horror festival in Baguio, but fantasy parade gets green light

Under the approved guidelines, the parade will feature fantasy characters and imaginative costumes for residents and tourists along Session Road. The fantasy theme marks a departure from the original proposal, which was initially framed as the “Baguio Horror Festival.”

Nine city council members approved the plan, while four abstained.

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Council has authorized the upcoming Baguio Fantasy Parade, scheduled for 25 October along Session Road.

BAGUIO CITY— No more zombies, mummies and Dracula, instead, people will soon see so-called local and international "nice" folkloric heroes…

Baguio's tradition of public Halloween gatherings dates back to 2011, when local youth leaders and student groups launched the city's first Zombie Walk. What began as a march of participants dressed as undead characters along Session Road grew into a major annual celebration.

Over the following decade, the event expanded to include synchronized flash mobs dancing to Michael Jackson's “Thriller,” interactive cosplay showcases, and themed survival games. It became a creative outlet for local artists and performers before temporarily pausing during the pandemic.

The proposal to expand the tradition into a full-fledged Baguio Horror Festival, with plans to promote the city around a horror theme, faced opposition from local religious organizations, school administrators, and several city council members.

Critics argued that branding the city around horror concepts conflicted with municipal values and community standards.

Organizers subsequently restructured the event to focus on broader fantasy, literary, and pop-culture themes.

To maintain oversight, representatives of opposing religious groups volunteered to join the event's screening committee to review participants' costumes before the parade.