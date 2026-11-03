Laguna provides reclining chairs to ease patients’ wait at provincial hospital

New hospital amenities form part of broader efforts to improve healthcare facilities and patient comfort

A patient rests on a newly provided reclining chair as provincial personnel attend to him during the turnover of additional seating equipment for patient waiting areas at the Laguna Medical Center in Laguna on November 3. The initiative of the Provincial Government aims to improve patient comfort while the hospital undergoes plans for expansion.

SANTA CRUZ, Laguna — Patients seeking medical attention at the Laguna Medical Center (LMC) will soon have a more comfortable waiting experience following the turnover of new reclining chairs by the Provincial Government of Laguna on Tuesday, 3 November.

Governor Sol Aragones led the initiative, which aims to provide patients with more comfortable seating, particularly in the hospital’s Emergency Room and other areas where they wait for consultations and medical treatment.

The additional chairs address concerns over the growing number of patients who often spend extended periods waiting on ordinary monoblock chairs, even while experiencing discomfort or illness.

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Aragones said the initiative is intended to ease the burden on patients while the provincial government pursues plans to expand hospital facilities.

She emphasized that improving patient comfort remains a priority as the province works toward upgrading its healthcare infrastructure.

The governor also announced that other provincial government hospitals are expected to receive similar equipment.

Apart from the Laguna Medical Center, expansion projects are also being planned for the Dr. Jose P. Rizal Memorial Provincial District Hospital in Calamba City and the San Pablo City District Hospital.

The projects are aimed at increasing hospital capacity, improving facilities and strengthening the delivery of healthcare services to residents across Laguna.