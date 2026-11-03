Demigods face Titans’ wrath in 'Percy Jackson' season 3 trailer
The demigods are facing their biggest challenge yet as Disney+ unveils the first full-length trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3, based on Rick Riordan’s The Titan’s Curse.
The battle between gods and Titans is heating up as Disney+ releases the first full-length trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3, teasing a darker and more dangerous chapter for the young demigods.
Based on Rick Riordan’s bestselling novel The Titan’s Curse, the upcoming season follows Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) as he takes on a perilous mission alongside Thalia Grace (Tamara Smart), the daughter of Zeus, to rescue siblings Nico (Levi Chrisopulos) and Bianca di Angelo (Olive Abercrombie), children of Hades.
The rescue mission becomes even more complicated when Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) is captured by Luke’s forces and brought to California, where she is forced to carry the weight of the sky under the command of the Titan Atlas (Holt McCallany).
The trailer also gives fans a first glimpse of Talos, the massive automaton from the Junkyard of the Gods, as Percy and his allies prepare for a confrontation with ancient forces threatening Olympus.
Season 3 expands the series’ mythology with the introduction of new gods and figures, including Kate McKinnon as Aphrodite, Ming-Na Wen as Hera, Jennifer Beals as Demeter, Hubert Smielecki as Apollo, and Dafne Keen as Artemis.
They join returning cast members portraying the gods, including Courtney B. Vance as Zeus, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, and Adam Copeland as Ares.
Following the success of its previous seasons, Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 premieres exclusively on Disney+ on November 20.