Demigods face Titans’ wrath in 'Percy Jackson' season 3 trailer

The demigods are facing their biggest challenge yet as Disney+ unveils the first full-length trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3, based on Rick Riordan’s The Titan’s Curse.

The battle between gods and Titans is heating up as Disney+ releases the first full-length trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3, teasing a darker and more dangerous chapter for the young demigods.

Based on Rick Riordan’s bestselling novel The Titan’s Curse, the upcoming season follows Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) as he takes on a perilous mission alongside Thalia Grace (Tamara Smart), the daughter of Zeus, to rescue siblings Nico (Levi Chrisopulos) and Bianca di Angelo (Olive Abercrombie), children of Hades.

Levi Chrisopulos as Nico di Angelo.

Olive Abercrombie as Bianca di Angelo.

The Olympians.

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase.

The rescue mission becomes even more complicated when Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) is captured by Luke’s forces and brought to California, where she is forced to carry the weight of the sky under the command of the Titan Atlas (Holt McCallany).

Holt McCallany as Atlas.

Dafne Keen as Artemis.

Kate McKinnon as Aphrodite.

The trailer also gives fans a first glimpse of Talos, the massive automaton from the Junkyard of the Gods, as Percy and his allies prepare for a confrontation with ancient forces threatening Olympus.

Automaton Talos.

Percy Jackson with Blackjack.

Lin Manuel Miranda as Hermes.

Ming Na-Wen as Hera.

Aryan Simhadri as Grover.

Courtney B. Vance as Zeus.

Percy Jackson using his powers as the son of Poseidon.

Season 3 expands the series’ mythology with the introduction of new gods and figures, including Kate McKinnon as Aphrodite, Ming-Na Wen as Hera, Jennifer Beals as Demeter, Hubert Smielecki as Apollo, and Dafne Keen as Artemis.

They join returning cast members portraying the gods, including Courtney B. Vance as Zeus, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, and Adam Copeland as Ares.