Zara Lopez breaks silence on Viva Hot Babes snub

Former Viva Hot Babe Zara Lopez has opened up about the emotional disappointment she experienced after being left out of the group’s reunion, revealing that the situation made her question friendships she had treasured for more than two decades.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the former sexy actress expressed her sadness over not receiving an invitation to the reunion and the absence of several former colleagues during her birthday celebration.

“Hindi ako kasama sa Viva Hot Babes reunion… but what hurt more was realizing who still considered me a friend after 20+ years,” Zara wrote.

According to Zara, what made the experience particularly painful was the lack of acknowledgment from people with whom she had shared years of memories in show business.

“No invitation. No appearance on my special day. Not even a simple birthday video greeting from most of the people I once shared so many years and memories with,” she lamented.

However, amid the disappointment, Zara found comfort in the thoughtfulness of fellow Viva Hot Babe Myles Hernandez-Cortez, who reached out despite living thousands of miles away in the United States.

She revealed that Myles sent a birthday video greeting, privately messaged her, and continued checking on her well-being.

“Myles didn’t have to be physically present. She sent me a video greeting, messaged me privately, checked on me, and until today continues to support and understand me,” Zara shared.

“After more than 20 years of friendship, that meant more than she probably realizes.”

Zara also expressed her gratitude to Simon, who reportedly made an effort to reconnect her with former colleagues and organize birthday greetings from people who had been part of her life.

“Simon invited everyone and even reached out for video greetings because he knew how much these friendships meant to me. He tried his best to bring people together and make my birthday unforgettable,” she explained.

However, she acknowledged that even sincere efforts cannot guarantee that people will respond or participate.

“But sometimes, even with the best intentions, you cannot force people to show up.”

Despite her disappointment, Zara made it clear that she has no intention of allowing resentment to destroy the friendships and memories she once cherished.

Addressing her former Viva Hot Babes colleagues directly, she offered forgiveness while leaving open the possibility of reconciliation.

“As for the Viva Hot Babes, I forgive you,” she declared.

“My door isn’t closed. If someday you genuinely want to talk, I’m willing to listen. And despite everything that happened, I sincerely wish you a beautiful and successful concert today—even without me.”

The former actress also reflected on her Christian faith, saying that genuine friendship should be built on love, understanding, prayer, and communication rather than gossip or judgment.

“I refuse to answer hurt with hatred,” she emphasized.

“Maybe God allowed this season not to expose who I should hate, but to reveal who I should appreciate.”

For Zara, the experience has become a personal lesson about recognizing the people who remain present during difficult moments.

She believes that true friendship is not determined by the number of people surrounding someone but by the sincerity of those who continue to care.

“The right people don’t need to be begged to make room for you in their hearts,” she reflected.

Ending her emotional message, Zara reiterated her decision to move forward peacefully rather than prolong the controversy.

“No revenge. No hate. I choose forgiveness.”

She also thanked Myles and Simon for reminding her that genuine love and friendship can endure despite distance, misunderstandings, and the passage of time.