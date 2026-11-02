Mindoro police back PNP neutrality in Dela Rosa case

POLITICAL NEUTRALITY. Occidental Mindoro Police Provincial Director PCOL Ali Jose A. Duterte reaffirms the Philippine National Police's commitment to impartial law enforcement, political neutrality and due process amid the arrest warrant issue involving Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

OCCIDENTAL MINDORO — The Occidental Mindoro Police Provincial Office (PPO) has reaffirmed its support for the Philippine National Police's nonpartisan mandate amid efforts to enforce the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

Provincial Director PCOL Ali Jose A. Duterte emphasized that police officers must uphold the rule of law without political influence or consideration of an individual's position or affiliation.

“The Occidental Mindoro Police Provincial Office fully supports the Philippine National Police in upholding the rule of law and implementing lawful orders, including arrest warrants, in accordance with established legal procedures and respect for due process,” Duterte said in a statement.

He stressed that the police organization must remain professional, politically neutral and committed to serving the Filipino people.

Duterte added that law enforcement should be carried out fairly and impartially, regardless of political affiliation or personal interest.

The statement comes as authorities continue efforts to locate Dela Rosa following the ICC's issuance of an arrest warrant over alleged crimes against humanity linked to the Duterte administration's anti-illegal drug campaign.

The ICC issued the warrant on November 6, 2025, and made it public on May 11, 2026.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government earlier announced a P50-million reward for information leading to Dela Rosa's arrest, while the PNP organized a dedicated task force to pursue the senator.

Dela Rosa's legal team has questioned the domestic enforceability of the ICC warrant, arguing that no Philippine court has issued a corresponding arrest order.

The Occidental Mindoro police chief maintained that the organization's responsibility is to uphold lawful procedures and ensure that justice takes its proper course.