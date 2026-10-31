Over 29,000 attend Jehovah's Witnesses convention in Pasay

More than 29,000 people attended the opening day of the 2026 International Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses at the SM Mall of Asia Arena and SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Friday, Oct. 30.

The three-day gathering drew more than 5,300 international delegates from 80 countries.

Themed “Eternal Happiness,” the convention features Bible-based talks, symposiums, interviews and videos exploring the role of faith and spirituality in finding happiness and purpose.

Friday's program, themed “Happy Are Those Conscious of Their Spiritual Need” (Matthew 5:3), focused on the teachings of Jesus Christ, including compassion, humility, service and strengthening personal relationships.

Local worshippers from Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas and Bulacan helped welcome international delegates and organize hosting arrangements.

“My son saw that ou b othe hood came from different countries. They may look different from us but they are not strangers – we are part of Jehovah’s family. This experience is what we appreciate most. Even at an early age, he experienced the International Convention,” said Kate Canlapan, a mother from Antipolo City.

“Since we are serving in a Tagalog congregation in Japan, it’s my dream to attend an International Convention in the Philippines and to see the culture in person,” said Taichiro and Nana Aoba, a couple from Japan.