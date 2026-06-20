12th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Father’s Day

“But I will pray to you, Lord. In your abundant kindness, answer me with your sure deliverance” (v. 14). “See, you lowly ones, and be glad; you who seek God, take heart! For the Lord hears the poor, and does not spurn those in bondage” (vv.33-34). “Let the heavens and the earth praise him, the seas and whatever moves in them!” (v. 35).

2nd Reading, Rom. 5:12-15

“Just as through one person (Adam) sin entered the world, and through sin, death, and thus death came to all—inasmuch as all sinned” (v.12). “For up to the time of the (Mosaic) law, sin was in the world, though sin is not accounted when there is no law” (v. 13). But death reigned from Adam to Moses, even for those who did not sin after the pattern of the trespass of Adam, who is the type of the one who was to come” (v. 14). “But the gift is not like the transgression. For if by that one person’s transgression the many died, how much more did the grace of God and the gracious gift of the one person Jesus Christ overflow for the many” (v. 15).

From Adam came sin and death. But grace and life came from Jesus.

Gospel, Mt. 10: 26-33 — Before Jesus commissioned the Apostles to proclaim the Kingdom of God, he gave them instructions. Our Gospel today includes an instruction on persecution. “Do not be afraid of those who persecute you. Nothing is concealed that will not be revealed, nor secret that will not be known” (v. 26).

“What I say to you in the darkness, speak in the light; what you hear whispered proclaim on the housetops” (v. 27). “And do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul; rather, be afraid of the one who can destroy both soul and body in Gehenna” (v. 28).

“Are not two sparrows sold for a small coin? Yet not one of them falls to the ground without your Father’s knowledge. Even all the hairs of your head are counted. So do not be afraid, you are worth more than many sparrows” (vv. 29-31). “Everyone who acknowledges me before others I will acknowledge before my heavenly Father. But whoever denies me before others, I will deny before my heavenly Father” (vv. 32-33).

Despite denunciation, Jeremiah continued to proclaim his prophecy of imminent disaster for the people. He entrusted himself to the Lord. For the Lord hears the cry of the poor (Resp. Ps). In mission to proclaim the Good News, we will meet persecution, but we should not be afraid. God is with us. Whoever acknowledges Jesus, Jesus will acknowledge before his Father.

Prayer: Grant, O Lord, that we may always revere and love your holy name, for you never deprive of your guidance those you set firm on the foundation of your love. This we pray through Christ our Lord. Amen.