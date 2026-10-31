DSWD: Our office moved last year

The DSWD has assured individuals seeking financial assistance under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program no longer need to line up at its central office in Quezon City.

DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said AICS processing was transferred to a larger and more accessible facility at Paragon Place along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City last year.

“There have also been no queues or individuals seeking AICS assistance at the DSWD Central Office for quite some time. While the purpose of the queue outside our office has yet to be established, we recognize the concern over long lines and the difficulties that people seeking government assistance may experience,” Dumlao added.

The DSWD issued the clarification following a social media post showing people lining up outside the agency's central office in question.

“We agree that people, especially those who are already going through difficult situations, should not have to endure long lines or unnecessary difficulties just to access government services,” Dumlao said.

“This is precisely why we have improved our service facilities and processes to make assistance more accessible and convenient for our clients.”

The Paragon facility is replete with air-conditioning, elevators, and spacious waiting area.

It also implements an online appointment system that allows clients to schedule their visits for a more orderly flow of transactions.

“We do not want our fellow Filipinos to experience difficulties or be forced to line up too early or wait for long periods.”

The DSWD has also streamlined the AICS application process to speed up the delivery of assistance through three steps: queuing, assessment and interview, and release of assistance.