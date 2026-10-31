CCTV trail leads to stolen motorcycle in Tanay

One suspect arrested as police search for alleged accomplice

A parked Kawasaki Barako 175 motorcycle. Reference photo only; not the vehicle recovered in Tanay, Rizal.

TANAY, Rizal — Police recovered a stolen motorcycle and arrested a suspect after CCTV footage helped identify a person allegedly involved in its disappearance in Barangay Kaybuto.

The owner discovered his red Kawasaki Barako II motorcycle missing from its parking spot along GM Catolos Extension at around 11:30 p.m. on 29 October, according to a police report.

After an unsuccessful search nearby, he sought assistance from barangay officials in reviewing surveillance footage. A barangay watchman recognized a person in the recording, prompting the owner to seek police assistance.

Responding officers located and arrested a suspect in Barangay Katbayani, but the motorcycle was not found there.

Information obtained during the follow-up investigation led police to Sitio Macaera in Barangay Sampaloc, where they recovered the vehicle outside a residence.

Two witnesses told investigators that two people had left the motorcycle there, allegedly claiming that one of its components had been stolen and that they would return for it the next day.

The pair reportedly departed aboard another motorcycle.

The arrested suspect underwent a medical examination before being turned over to investigators. A second suspect remained at large, according to the report.