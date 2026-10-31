Bacoor traffic employee sought in partner’s shooting

The Bacoor Command Center at the Bacoor Government Center, photographed in 2016. Police are searching for a city traffic department employee who allegedly shot and wounded his live-in partner in Barangay Panapaan 3 on 30 October. (File Photo)

BACOOR CITY, Cavite — Police are searching for a city traffic department employee who allegedly shot and wounded his live-in partner in their home in Barangay Panapaan 3 on 30 October.

The 37-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Las Piñas District Hospital for treatment, according to an initial police report.

Investigators said the couple had just arrived at their home in Sitio Malagihay when an argument broke out at around 3:15 a.m.

The suspect, 45, allegedly shot the woman with a firearm of undetermined caliber before fleeing aboard a black motorcycle.

Police identified him as an employee of the Bacoor Traffic Management Department.

Investigators, SWAT personnel and intelligence operatives were dispatched after the incident was reported at around 4:30 a.m.

Responding officers secured the scene and requested assistance from Scene of the Crime Operatives to process potential evidence. Police also interviewed witnesses and obtained available surveillance footage to trace the suspect’s escape route.

The incident was listed as frustrated homicide in the initial report.