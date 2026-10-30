A tire repairman died after a dump truck pinned him when a jack slipped during a tire repair in Barangay Canlubang, Calamba City, Laguna, on 29 October, police reported.

The accident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. at a vulcanizing shop along Yulo Avenue in the Canlubang Industrial area.

According to a witness cited in the police report, the truck driver and his employer brought the vehicle to the shop to have a flat tire repaired.

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The repairman, identified only as alias “Rosendo,” went beneath the truck to position a jack near the damaged tire. The jack reportedly slipped, causing the vehicle to pin him underneath.

Barangay public safety officers responded, and the victim was rushed to JP Rizal Hospital.

An attending physician declared him dead on arrival at about 3:45 p.m., police said.