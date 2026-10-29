The Supreme Court has reduced the administrative penalty imposed on a former elementary school principal who ordered trees cut without the required permits, ruling that the evidence did not establish grave misconduct.

In a decision dated 2 June 2026, the Court's Second Division partially granted the petition of Melencio Corpuz, former principal of Bagong Sikat Elementary School, and replaced his dismissal with a six-month suspension.

The ruling, penned by Associate Justice Antonio Kho Jr., emphasized that grave misconduct requires substantial evidence of corrupt intent, deliberate wrongdoing or flagrant disregard of the law.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Radamalyn Cardoza and others accusing Corpuz of ordering the cutting of trees on school grounds without permits, allegedly using lumber for personal benefit and demolishing a school building without proper authorization or accounting.

The complainants also alleged that some of the lumber was used to make teachers' cabinets, while other materials were sold as firewood to Lopez Bakery.

The Office of the Ombudsman found Corpuz guilty of grave misconduct, simple misconduct and simple neglect of duty. The Court of Appeals subsequently upheld the grave misconduct finding and imposed dismissal.

However, the Supreme Court found insufficient evidence that Corpuz personally benefited from the sale of the cut trees.

The Court noted that Lopez Bakery's statement confirming purchases worth ₱2,800 did not establish that Corpuz kept the proceeds.

“The statement from Lopez Bakery does not, by and of itself, prove that Corpuz personally received the proceeds and appropriated them for himself,” the Court said.

It explained that the evidence failed to establish whether the money was turned over to school officials, deposited in school funds or retained by Corpuz.

Without supporting receipts, audit findings or testimony establishing personal gain, the Ombudsman's conclusion was speculative, the Court ruled.

Nevertheless, the SC found Corpuz liable for simple misconduct and simple neglect of duty for failing to secure permits for certain tree-cutting activities and properly account for materials recovered from the demolished building.

The Court stressed that administrative liability must be supported by substantial evidence, rather than assumptions or conjecture.