Phl embassy assists Filipino family in Spain train collision

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday confirmed that a family of Filipino tourists was involved in a train collision in Toledo, Spain, on Wednesday, 28 October.

DFA spokesperson Analyn Ratonel said the Philippine Embassy in Madrid had provided assistance to the family following the incident.

Ratonel, however, declined to disclose further details, citing the family's request for privacy.

“As of today, no other Filipino nationals have requested assistance from the Embassy,” Ratonel said.