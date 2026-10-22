Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup is planning to invest $500 million to establish an electric vehicle manufacturing facility in the Philippines, a project the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said could strengthen the country’s advanced manufacturing sector and accelerate its transition to green mobility.

The proposed facility is designed to initially produce 200,000 vehicles annually for the domestic market and export destinations. Vingroup also plans to introduce its electric scooters to the Philippine market, expanding its planned presence beyond four-wheeled vehicles.

Construction is targeted to begin in the first quarter of 2027, with development expected to take between one year and 18 months.

During discussions with Vingroup Vice Chairman and GSM Global Chairman Nguyen Quoc Tuan, the DTI outlined government support mechanisms and fiscal incentives available to the project.

These include incentives under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (CREATE MORE) Act and expedited regulatory processing through the Green Lanes initiative under Executive Order No. 18.

“Vingroup’s USD 500 million investment underscores the Philippines’ rising status as Southeast Asia’s destination of choice for advanced manufacturing and green technology. Under President Marcos Jr.’s administration, our mandate is clear: to translate investor confidence into immediate operational momentum. The DTI is fully mobilized to provide end-to-end facilitation, ensuring a competitive ecosystem for global innovators scaling their manufacturing footprint in our country,” said Trade Secretary Cristina A. Roque.

The proposed investment forms part of Vingroup’s broader regional expansion. The company has existing operations in Jakarta and India, while its planned Philippine facility is intended to serve both local demand and overseas markets.

The project could expand the country’s electric vehicle manufacturing capacity while creating opportunities for the development of related industries and supply chains. However, the DTI announcement did not specify the facility’s location or provide estimates for employment generation.

The government is positioning the proposed investment as part of efforts to attract manufacturing projects involving clean energy and next-generation mobility, supported by fiscal incentives and streamlined investment procedures.