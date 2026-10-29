ICCP to discuss AI, technology in healthcare at November meeting

THE Israel Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines will hold its 33rd membership meeting in Makati on 11 November to discuss AI, healthcare innovation and strategic partnerships.

The Israel Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ICCP) will hold its 33rd General Membership Meeting on 11 November in Makati City, focusing on the role of artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, technology and strategic partnerships in the future of healthcare.

Themed “The Future of Healthcare: AI, Innovation, Technology & Strategic Partnerships,” the meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will feature discussions on emerging technologies and potential collaborations in the healthcare sector.

Among the featured speakers are Prof. Hossam Haick of the Technion–Israel Institute of Technology and Dr. Raymond Francis R. Sarmiento, chief operating officer of Metro Pacific Health Tech Corp.

The event will bring together members of the business community to discuss developments in healthcare technology and opportunities for strategic partnerships.

The ICCP also announced a raffle for a round-trip ticket to Tel Aviv, Israel, exclusive to its members.

The meeting is supported by corporate sponsors, including DAILY TRIBUNE, Dayanan Business Consultancy, Ex-Link Events, Fibercom Telecom Phils. Inc. and Innovative Agro Industry Ltd., among others.