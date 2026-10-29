Five teams compete in Marinduque Innovation Fest 2026 hackathon

Participants work on their entries during the Marinduque Innovation Fest 2026 hackathon at the Governor’s Hall of the Provincial Capitol in Boac, Marinduque, on 29 October. Five finalist teams are competing to develop digital solutions to community challenges.

BOAC, Marinduque — Five finalist teams competed to develop digital solutions to community challenges during the opening of the Marinduque Innovation Fest 2026 on Thursday, 29 October.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Marinduque led the hackathon at the Governor’s Hall of the Provincial Capitol in Boac.

The competing teams were CTRL + F, PIXEL6, 404: SLEEP NOT FOUND, JIMBILOG and PINTIG.

With the theme “Code for Marinduque: Innovate, Create, Transform,” the competition encouraged participants to apply their coding skills and creativity to address problems facing their communities.

A hackathon brings participants together to develop computer programs, applications or other technology solutions within a set period.