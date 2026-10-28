Septuagenarian arrested for statutory rape in Benguet

BUGUIAS, Benguet— Police arrested a 71-year-old farmer in Catlubong, Buguias, Benguet, on the afternoon of 28 October 2026 for three counts of statutory rape.

The operation was carried out at around 5:50 PM of the said date by joint tracker teams led by the Buguias Municipal Police Station (MPS) alongside provincial and regional police units. The septuagenarian suspect is listed as the topmost wanted person at the municipal level for the fourth quarter of 2026.

The arrest was executed by virtue of a warrant issued on Wednesday by Presiding Judge Daniel Dazon Mangallay of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 64 in Buguias, Benguet.

The arrest covers three counts of statutory rape under Criminal Case numbers 2550-CR-26, 2551-CR-26, and 2552-CR-26. No bail was recommended for the charges.