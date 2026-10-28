Retired Navy officer arrested over unlicensed firearm in Cavite

A retired Navy officer was arrested in General Trias City, Cavite, after police allegedly found a firearm and 30 rounds of ammunition in his sling bag.

GENERAL TRIAS CITY, Cavite — A man identified in a police report as a retired Navy officer was arrested early Tuesday, 27 October, after patrol officers allegedly spotted a firearm protruding from his sling bag.

The arrest occurred at around 2 a.m. along Prinza Street in Barangay Buenavista III, according to the Police Regional Office 4A incident summary.

Police said officers conducting a mobile patrol approached the man and asked where he was heading. During the encounter, an officer reportedly noticed the grip of a firearm sticking out of his bag.

The man told officers he was a retired uniformed service member but allegedly failed to present documents authorizing his possession and carrying of the firearm.

Officers reported recovering a Pietro Beretta firearm, three magazines and 30 live rounds of ammunition.