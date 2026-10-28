Retired Navy officer arrested over unlicensed firearm in Cavite
GENERAL TRIAS CITY, Cavite — A man identified in a police report as a retired Navy officer was arrested early Tuesday, 27 October, after patrol officers allegedly spotted a firearm protruding from his sling bag.
The arrest occurred at around 2 a.m. along Prinza Street in Barangay Buenavista III, according to the Police Regional Office 4A incident summary.
Police said officers conducting a mobile patrol approached the man and asked where he was heading. During the encounter, an officer reportedly noticed the grip of a firearm sticking out of his bag.
The man told officers he was a retired uniformed service member but allegedly failed to present documents authorizing his possession and carrying of the firearm.
Officers reported recovering a Pietro Beretta firearm, three magazines and 30 live rounds of ammunition.
The suspect and the seized items were brought to the General Trias City police station for documentation, investigation and appropriate disposition in connection with an alleged violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.