Mandaluyong offers free rides to cemeteries on Undas
Residents of Mandaluyong City can avail themselves of free electric tricycle rides to three cemeteries on 1 November, as the local government rolls out transportation assistance for All Saints’ Day.
Under Oplan Kaluluwa 2026, the city government has designated 10 pick-up points to transport cemetery visitors to Garden of Life Memorial Park, Romano Cemetery and Paradise Cemetery.
The free rides will operate from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and resume from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to the city government.
Designated boarding areas include Martinez Street in Barangay Addition Hills; the corner of D.M. Guevarra and Sinag streets in Highway Hills; Correctional Road and 9 de Pebrero Street near Mauway and Addition Hills; and Lions Road and Pinatubo Street in Barangka Ilaya.
Other pick-up points are located at the corner of Pantaleon and Oliveros streets in Barangka Ibaba; Magalona Court along Neptali Gonzales Street near Daang Bakal and Harapin ang Bukas; and the Hulo Barangay Hall near Coronado Street.
Additional boarding areas have been designated at Kayumanggi and Barangka streets in Barangka Drive; J.P. Rizal and C. Castañeda streets in Namayan; and San Rafael Street and Boni Avenue in Plainview.
All participating e-tricycles will pass through the three cemeteries, allowing passengers to reach their intended destinations without paying fares.