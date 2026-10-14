BJMP Bicol issues 50 pistols to personnel after firearms training
The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Bicol has issued 50 Taurus TX9 pistols to its personnel following firearms proficiency training in Sto. Domingo, Albay, as part of efforts to strengthen security in jail facilities.
The one-day training was held on 12 October at the Sarung Banggi Gun Club Inc. Shooting Range, where participating personnel underwent instruction in firearms safety, proper handling, and live-fire exercises.
BJMP Bicol Regional Director Jail Senior Superintendent Jose Gemelo C. Taol said the issuance of firearms comes with the responsibility to exercise discipline, sound judgment, and restraint, particularly in situations involving potential security threats.
Taol stressed that officers must complement their technical skills with self-discipline and strict compliance with safety protocols, emphasizing that proficiency in handling firearms must go hand in hand with responsible decision-making.
He said jail personnel must be prepared to respond to security threats while ensuring that any use of firearms remains within the bounds of the law and established procedures.
Taol also reminded officers that their responsibility extends beyond securing jail facilities to protecting fellow personnel, persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), and the communities they serve.
Personnel were likewise instructed to properly maintain their issued firearms and ensure that these are used only for authorized purposes.
The firearms issuance and training form part of BJMP Bicol’s efforts to improve jail security while maintaining the safety, rights, and humane treatment of PDLs.