BJMP Bicol issues 50 pistols to personnel after firearms training

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Bicol has issued 50 Taurus TX9 pistols to its personnel following firearms proficiency training in Sto. Domingo, Albay, as part of efforts to strengthen security in jail facilities.

The one-day training was held on 12 October at the Sarung Banggi Gun Club Inc. Shooting Range, where participating personnel underwent instruction in firearms safety, proper handling, and live-fire exercises.

BJMP Bicol Regional Director Jail Senior Superintendent Jose Gemelo C. Taol said the issuance of firearms comes with the responsibility to exercise discipline, sound judgment, and restraint, particularly in situations involving potential security threats.