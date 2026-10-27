The Philippines and the European Union (EU) have strengthened their artificial intelligence (AI) partnership through a new AI laboratory aimed at translating research into practical solutions and encouraging technology transfer, investment and innovation.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the EU Delegation to the Philippines formalized the EU–Philippines AI Lab during the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines’ (ECCP) 2026 AI Forum in Makati City on 22 October.

The laboratory forms part of the EU’s €40-million digital cooperation with the Philippines under its Global Gateway strategy, equivalent to approximately P2.85 billion. It is intended to support responsible AI adoption and the development of a trustworthy and inclusive digital ecosystem.

DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said the country must treat artificial intelligence as a capability to develop rather than simply a technology to purchase.

“Years from now, I hope we look back on this gathering as the point where industry and government stopped viewing AI as something merely to purchase, and began treating it as a national capacity to build,” Solidum said.

EU Ambassador to the Philippines Massimo Santoro said cooperation should strengthen both technological and human capabilities, including efforts to retain talent.

The forum, organized around the theme “Intelligent Industries: AI at the Core of Economic Growth and Security,” brought together government officials, diplomats and private sector representatives to discuss AI adoption, cybersecurity and workforce readiness.

Discussions covered the Philippines’ national AI strategy, data privacy, critical infrastructure protection and the use of AI in enterprise operations. Speakers also examined how AI could be used to strengthen cyber defenses while creating new risks for businesses and public institutions.

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Executive Director Florante Galura emphasized the need to prepare Filipino workers for AI-driven changes, saying “no Filipino worker will be left behind in this AI revolution.”