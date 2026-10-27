NTC puts telcos on alert for Undas traffic surge

Telecommunications companies are on alert for a potential surge in mobile network traffic during the Undas holidays, as the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) moves to prevent service disruptions in crowded areas nationwide.

The regulator said Tuesday it will coordinate with telecommunications service providers to address reported connectivity problems and maintain reliable communication services from 31 October to 2 November.

NTC Commissioner Ella Blanca B. Lopez said communication and coordination among government agencies are critical in ensuring public safety during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

Under its memorandum, the NTC directed all regional offices nationwide to coordinate with local government units, law enforcement agencies, disaster risk reduction and management offices, and emergency response teams.

The regulator also ordered regional directors to monitor Civic Action Groups and Amateur Radio Groups participating in public assistance operations.

Monitoring will cover their assigned routes, personnel locations, assistance posts, and radio base stations to help ensure coordinated communication throughout the holiday period.

“The NTC will likewise closely coordinate with telecommunications service providers, as may be necessary, to resolve reported service concerns and help maintain reliable telecommunications services, particularly in areas expected to experience increased public activity and mobile network traffic,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, the regulator reminded the public to keep their mobile phones fully charged, save local emergency numbers, follow safety advisories, and maintain contact with family members.