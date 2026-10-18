Dump truck hits four vehicles in Taytay; several hurt

Several people were injured after a dump truck reportedly crossed into the opposite lane and struck four vehicles along Ortigas Avenue Extension in Barangay Dolores, Taytay, Rizal, on 17 October.

According to the Taytay Municipal Police Station, the crash occurred at about 7:10 a.m. near Fiber Tex.

Initial investigation showed that the dump truck was traveling from Antipolo City toward Tikling when it reportedly overshot a curved section of the road and entered the opposing lane.

It struck a Mitsubishi Xpander, a passenger jeepney, a tricycle and a Honda Click motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction.

The injured were taken to different hospitals for treatment. Police did not specify the total number of casualties in the initial report, although the motorcycle rider was listed as having sustained minor injuries.