NAPOLCOM pushes stricter screening of aspiring police officers

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) on Monday called for stricter screening of aspiring police officers and criminologists, emphasizing character, values, and fitness to serve.

In a press briefing at the NAPOLCOM Central Office in Quezon City, Commissioner Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan presented a criminology intern in uniform who was photographed riding a motorcycle without a helmet.

“Trabaho namin na salain at ibigay ang pinakamahusay na pulis sa sambayanang Pilipino. Hindi puwedeng kahit sino na lang ang maging pulis. Dapat nga palawakin natin ang pagsala,” Calinisan said, warning that inadequate screening and values formation could become problems for the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Hindi ito tungkol lang sa traffic violation. Tungkol ito sa character ng isang tao, sa values niya, at sa fitness niyang maglingkod at magprotekta sa taumbayan,” Calinisan stressed.

He questioned why authorities should wait for an abusive individual to become a police officer before acting on warning signs that could have been identified during background investigations.

“Aantayin pa ba natin na maging pulis ang isang abusadong tao bago natin aksyunan? O aksyunan na natin, ituro na natin ang dapat ituro? Make them complete, not just in the mind, but also in soul,” he said, calling for stronger values formation in criminology schools and closer scrutiny of review centers.

He also warned against aspiring law enforcers who mistake the uniform, rank insignia, and firearm for symbols of power rather than reminders of responsibility.

During the briefing, Calinisan welcomed Philippine College of Criminology (PCCR) President Lei Bautista’s support for reforms, saying their discussions in recent months had focused on improving criminology education, school policies, curricula, and values formation.

“I’m very happy that the PCCR is here, that the PCCR President has been espousing reforms. Sa totoo lang, for the past months, wala kaming pinag-usapan ni President Lei Bautista kundi reporma sa criminology, reporma sa eskwelahan, reporma sa dapat ituro, at pati yung values kasama.”

Describing the incident as a minor setback, Calinisan urged students to obey the law even before entering law enforcement.

“Let this be a reminder to the students: kung gusto n’yong magpulis, tumupad kayo sa batas. Hindi yung bata pa lang kayo, may sungay na kayo,” he said, emphasizing that NAPOLCOM would scrutinize applicants from the recruitment stage.

“I think we owe it to the Filipino people,” he added.

Bautista, for her part, affirmed the PCCR’s commitment to reform and collaboration with NAPOLCOM. She said the school has policies for addressing student violations, including the helmet requirement stipulated in its student handbook, and acts promptly when incidents arise.

“Kung gusto n’yong pumasok sa law enforcement, dapat naman talaga, sa eskwela pa lang ay practice ang pagsunod sa batas,” she said, reminding students that obedience to the law must begin in school.

The intern, meanwhile, expressed remorse and urged fellow criminology students, particularly those who resist discipline, to change their ways.

“Simulan na ninyong baguhin ang sarili ninyo. Sumunod kayo sa batas at disiplinahin ang sarili, kahit walang nakakakita. Mula sa loob ng bahay hanggang sa paglabas, ayusin ninyo ang sarili ninyo,” he said.

He admitted that his mistake had made him fear for his future career and hoped his experience would serve as a lesson to others.

Calinisan underscored NAPOLCOM’s mandate under Article XVI, Section 6 of the 1987 Constitution to administer and control the PNP, stressing that the Commission has a role in ensuring that only deserving individuals enter the police service.

He called for reforms that strengthen screening, education, and values formation before applicants are allowed to wear the uniform.

“Trabaho po ng NAPOLCOM na siguraduhing ang mga pumapasok bilang pulis ay karapat-dapat. Bahagi po ito ng aming mandato sa ilalim ng batas, at hindi po kami matatakot na gampanan ang aming tungkulin,” he said.