PNP chief vows stricter recruitment standards for police applicants

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Monday vowed to enforce stricter recruitment standards for aspiring police officers.

This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., under the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to ensure that only qualified and competent applicants are accepted into the police force.

Nartatez said it is better to weed out aspirants with questionable character early in the recruitment process to prevent them from compromising the integrity and professionalism of the organization.

“As a law enforcement agency, the Philippine National Police will protect itself from applicants with highly questionable backgrounds and character. There is no room for future policemen who cannot even observe and respect the simplest rules and regulations,” Nartatez said.

Earlier, the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) warned erring criminology interns that their applications for police service would not be processed and that they would not be allowed to take entrance examinations.

NAPOLCOM issued the warning following continued reports of criminology interns brazenly violating traffic rules, including riding motorcycles without helmets and using unauthorized license plates.

While the PNP already has a strong mechanism for selecting the best applicants, Nartatez said information from netizens and other sources regarding individual applicants is important in verifying their backgrounds.

He said the character and integrity of every applicant are essential requirements for entering the police force, not only to ensure the PNP’s professionalism but also to guarantee that Filipinos receive the quality of service they deserve.

“Discipline and respect for the law must begin even before an aspiring police officer enters the service. We cannot allow those who disregard the law to wear the uniform and enforce it against others,” Nartatez said.