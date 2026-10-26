Go aids 530 PWDs in Davao Oriental

Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go distributed financial assistance and relief supplies to 530 persons with disabilities (PWDs) in San Isidro, Davao Oriental, on Friday, 23 October, as he pushed for greater accessibility and social protection for vulnerable sectors.

Beneficiaries received financial aid, food packs, vitamins and other essential items during the senator's visit. Additional prizes, including shoes, a bicycle and a cellphone, were prepared for a raffle.

Go emphasized the need to improve access to government assistance, health care and social services for PWDs, particularly those facing financial difficulties.

He also cited legislative measures aimed at strengthening their rights and participation in society.

Among these is Senate Bill 677, which seeks to establish early voting days for senior citizens, pregnant women and PWDs to make elections more accessible.

Go is also a co-author of Senate Bill 1405, which proposes lifetime validity for identification cards issued to persons with permanent disabilities, eliminating the need for repeated renewals.

The activity was attended by local officials, including San Isidro Mayor Maria Angelica Go-Dayanghirang, Vice Mayor Sherlyn Marcojos-Casama and Board Member Don Montojo.