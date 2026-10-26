DTI assures no price hikes for basic goods until year-end

Trade Secretary Cristina Roque announced that consumers can expect no price adjustments for basic necessities and prime commodities under the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) supervision until the end of the year.

“There will be no price increase for basic necessities and prime commodities under DTI’s supervision until 31 December 2026. We assure the public that manufacturers and retailers have guaranteed enough supply for these listed products. There is no need for panic buying or hoarding,” Roque said in a statement.

Roque also assured the public that supplies of essential goods remain sufficient to meet household needs nationwide.

The DTI is monitoring basic necessities and prime commodities, including canned marine products, processed milk, coffee, detergents, laundry soap, candles, bread, salt, bottled water, and instant noodles.

The DTI clarified that the price commitment specifically covers the list of essential food and non-food items included in its official Suggested Retail Price (SRP) bulletin.

The updated list covers 190 stock-keeping units (SKUs) or products under DTI monitoring, which serve as a reference for retailers and consumers.

To ensure transparency and help consumers identify the products covered, the official SRP bulletin has been made widely available through in-store postings in supermarkets and groceries nationwide, as well as online through the DTI’s official website and social media channels.

Roque issued the assurance amid public concerns over the possible impact of El Niño on prices and the availability of essential goods.

She said the DTI continues to coordinate closely with manufacturers and retailers to monitor inventories, maintain steady deliveries, and keep covered essential goods accessible at stable prices in grocery stores and supermarkets nationwide.