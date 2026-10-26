(March 21 2026) Vendors arrange the vegetables they sell at stalls of the Kamuning Market in Quezon City. Vegetable prices remain high due to expensive logistics costs, fuel price surges, and previous weather damage which caused vegetable inflation to rise to 6.1%. The Department of Agriculture (DA) assures the public of stable supplies until July 2026, with some lower-priced options in wet markets. Photo/Analy Labor

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has assured consumers that prices of basic necessities and prime commodities under its supervision will remain unchanged until 31 December 2026, citing sufficient supplies of essential goods nationwide.

The commitment covers 190 stock-keeping units and products included in the department’s official Suggested Retail Price (SRP) bulletin, which serves as a reference for retailers and consumers monitoring prices of essential food and non-food items.

Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina A. Roque issued the assurance amid concerns over the potential effects of El Niño on the prices and availability of household necessities.

“There will be no price increase for basic necessities and prime commodities under DTI’s supervision until December 31, 2026. We assure the public that manufacturers and retailers have guaranteed enough supply for these listed products. There is no need for panic buying or hoarding,” Roque said.

The department clarified that the price commitment applies specifically to products included in its official monitoring list and does not automatically cover all goods sold in supermarkets and groceries.

To help consumers identify covered products, the DTI said its updated SRP bulletin is available through in-store postings at supermarkets and groceries nationwide, as well as on the department’s official website and social media channels.

The agency continues to coordinate with manufacturers and retailers to monitor inventories, ensure regular deliveries and maintain the availability of covered products across the country.