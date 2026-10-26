The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) kicked off the 2026 Handa Pilipinas-Luzon Leg at the SMX Convention Center, Clark, Pampanga on 26 October 2026.

DOST Regional Director Dr. Julius Caesar V. Sicat said that the theme for the event is "Agham at Teknolohiya Para sa Ligtas at Matatag na Bayan" and is a nationwide disaster resilience and science-and-technology exposition organized to bridge scientific innovations with local government units (LGUs), communities, and the private sector.

DOST Secretary Dr. Renato U. Solidum Jr., along with other key officials of the agency, graced the opening, highlighting their dedication in advancing science, technology, and innovation for disaster preparedness, resilience, and emergency response.

The three-day event brings together local government units, national agencies, disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) practitioners, and industry leaders across Luzon.

The core highlights and tools for the event include the: HANDA Platform, an integrated digital platform for disaster preparedness, early warning, and response developed by DOST and PHIVOLCS.

Some of the key tools featured include geospatial and hazard-mapping tools like GeoRiskPH and HazardHunterPH to help communities assess natural hazards.