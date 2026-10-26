Dizon returns to DOTr, Lopez to lead DPWH

Secretary Vince Dizon will return to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), while Secretary Banoy Lopez will lead the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Presidential Communications Office acting Secretary Lino Cayetano said Monday.

“In the President’s own words: ‘We are shifting gears to accelerate reform. Secretary Dizon goes to DOTr to fix the daily commute. Secretary Lopez goes to DPWH to make sure the reforms there last. Lahat ng ito, para lalong bumilis at gumaan ang serbisyo ng gobyerno para sa ating mga kababayan,’” Cayetano said during a Palace briefing.

He said Dizon would return to the DOTr with the President’s full confidence and a clear directive: make daily commutes easier, shorten queues at the Land Transportation Office (LTO), and eliminate fixers.

Dizon was also tasked with pushing the completion of critical mass transport projects so workers and students could spend less time on the road and more time with their families, according to Cayetano.

Meanwhile, Lopez will lead the DPWH to ensure that reforms in the agency are sustained.