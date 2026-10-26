Marcos swaps Dizon, Lopez
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President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has reassigned Vince Dizon to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Banoy Lopez to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) as part of efforts to accelerate government reforms.
Presidential Communications Office acting Secretary Lino Cayetano said Monday that Dizon would focus on easing traffic congestion, speeding up mass transport projects and addressing long queues and fixers at the Land Transportation Office.
Lopez, meanwhile, has been directed to sustain reforms at the DPWH and strengthen the delivery of public infrastructure services.