Marcos swaps Dizon, Lopez

Escudero rejects VP post if Sara ousted: Denies bias, prejudgment Escudero acknowledged complaints from prosecutors that he had been tougher on their witnesses, but said the prosecution…

China rocket rains unwanted gifts on Phl Just when Manila thought Beijing’s idea of a housewarming present was a water cannon, China has found a new way to drop…

Hot shower After enduring months of unusually hot weather, a freak “heat spell” momentarily hit France lately. The incident was…