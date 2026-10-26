Bato’s lawyer warns P50-million bounty could spur vigilante action

Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s lawyer on Monday warned that the government’s P50-million bounty for his arrest could encourage vigilante action, saying the reward, coupled with official statements describing the senator as armed and dangerous, puts his client at risk.

Lawyer Israelito Torreon said the government had created a dangerous situation by offering money for Dela Rosa’s capture while warning that an arrest operation could turn bloody.

“I said the ₱50-million bounty on Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa invites people to take the law into their own hands, and Mr. Tulfo calls the bounty karma,” Torreon said in a post responding to broadcaster Ramon Tulfo.

Tulfo had described the bounty as “karma” for Dela Rosa, a former Philippine National Police chief who led the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign. He also accused the senator of previously ordering police officers to kill drug suspects without mercy, even without warrants.

Torreon rejected Tulfo’s claim that Dela Rosa was pleading for mercy, saying his client was demanding that authorities present an arrest warrant issued by a Philippine court.

“If acting without a warrant was wrong then, hunting a man without a Philippine warrant is wrong now,” Torreon said.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government announced the P50-million reward on 23 October for information leading to Dela Rosa’s arrest.

Torreon also disputed Tulfo’s reference to a shoot-to-kill order during the drug war, citing the 2016 PNP memorandum establishing Oplan Tokhang. He said the circular required police to observe suspects’ constitutional rights and contained no order to kill.

He further argued that Philippine courts have jurisdiction over crimes against humanity under Republic Act No. 9851 and challenged the government to bring any charges against Dela Rosa before a domestic court.

Torreon invoked the constitutional guarantee of due process, warning that the bounty should not become a license for private individuals to pursue the senator.

“That is exactly the setting in which ‘nanlaban’ stories get written,” he said.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla described the senator as armed and dangerous and warned that an operation to capture him could result in bloodshed.

Malacañang has since said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants Dela Rosa arrested lawfully and without loss of life.