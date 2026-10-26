Anker launches AeroClip 2 open-ear earbuds in Philippines

Anker has introduced the soundcore AeroClip 2, a pair of open-ear clip-on earbuds designed for everyday listening, clearer calls and comfort during commutes, workouts and work.

The earbuds feature an open-ear design that clips onto the outer ear, allowing users to listen to music and take calls while remaining aware of their surroundings.

According to Anker, the AeroClip 2 was designed using a database of more than 2,000 ear profiles and tested on over 1,000 users. Each earbud weighs 6.2 grams and has undergone more than 10,000 flex tests, the company said.

For audio, the device is equipped with 12-millimeter dual-magnetic drivers, LDAC support for Android devices, Hi-Res certification and customizable HearID 5.0.

Anker

The AeroClip 2 also features Anker’s THUS AI chip and six-sensor call technology, which the company says helps isolate a user's voice from background noise during calls. The technology earned the device a Guinness World Records certification as the “World’s Clearest Open-Ear Clip-On Earbuds for Calls,” according to Anker.

The earbuds also include a “Nap Mode” with built-in white noise. Users can activate the feature with three clicks on either earbud and select downloadable sounds through the Anker app, including rain and campfire sounds.

Each earbud offers up to eight hours of use on a single charge, while the charging case extends total battery life to up to 32 hours. A 10-minute charge can provide up to four hours of use, Anker said.

With an IP57 rating, the earbuds are designed to withstand dust and water exposure. They also carry Made for iPhone (MFi) certification, which Anker describes as a first for open-ear clip-on earbuds.

The soundcore AeroClip 2 is available in Burgundy Red, Midnight Black, Cloud White and Mist Blue.