Anker drops new Nano series chargers

Anker has expanded its charging lineup in the Philippines with the release of its latest Nano series, including new power banks and compact chargers aimed at travelers, commuters and mobile workers.

Leading the lineup is the Anker Laptop Powerbank (A1695), a 25,000mAh unit with four fast-charging ports delivering up to 165W. It can charge a MacBook Air to 50 percent in just over 20 minutes and includes dual built-in USB-C cables — one short and one retractable — for clutter-free use. A smart TFT display shows real-time charging data and battery status.

For lighter use, the Anker Nano Retractable Powerbank (A1638) offers 10,000mAh capacity with a 70cm retractable cable, 45W charging, and three ports.

Also introduced was the Anker Nano Charger 70W 3 Ports (A121A), designed to stay cool while powering laptops and phones simultaneously. Using GaN technology, it supports high-speed charging across multiple devices and is priced at P1,695.

Completing the series are the Nano Retractable Car Charger and the Nano Charger 45W, both designed for portability and safe charging.