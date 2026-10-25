Carlos Yulo’s dreams of winning back-to-back men’s vault titles was dashed as he finished seventh in the final of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Sunday.

Yulo, 26, scored 13.883 points as he failed to defend the title he won last year in Jakarta.

Artur Davtyan of Armenia ruled the vault apparatus after he finished with 14.850 points while Filipino-British gymnast Jake Jarman settled for silver with 14.650.

Sebastian Sponevik of Norway clinched the bronze medal with 14.366.