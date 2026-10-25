Student dies in Antipolo motorcycle crash

ANTIPOLO CITY, Rizal — A 22-year-old student died after his motorcycle skidded on a curved section of Marcos Highway, throwing him into the path of an oncoming van on Saturday, 24 October, police said.

The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. in Sitio Painuman, Barangay Inarawan.

According to the Antipolo Component City Police Station’s initial investigation, the rider, identified only as “Mar,” was reportedly racing with other motorcyclists while traveling uphill toward Cabading.

Upon reaching a curve, his motorcycle allegedly skidded and veered into the opposite lane. The rider was thrown onto the roadway and run over by an Isuzu closed van traveling downhill toward Cogeo, police said.

Rescuers rushed him to Cabading Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival at about 12:56 p.m.

Police said the victim was a resident of Pasig City and was driving a red Suzuki Raider motorcycle.

The van driver, a 25-year-old resident of Valenzuela City, was taken into police custody and underwent a medical examination.

Both vehicles were placed under the custody of Police Community Precinct 3 for further investigation.