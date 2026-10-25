MIMAROPA products showcased at Makati trade fair

Handcrafted decorations and other locally made goods fill the booth of a Marinduque exhibitor at the OBRA MIMAROPA Regional Trade Show at Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City. The four-day exhibition runs from 22 to 25 October 2026.

Local enterprises from MIMAROPA are showcasing food, handicrafts and other regional products at the third OBRA MIMAROPA Regional Trade Show, which runs through Sunday, 25 October, at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City.

Organized by the Department of Trade and Industry MIMAROPA, the four-day exhibition opened on 22 October, bringing together producers from Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan.

With the theme “Gunita,” the event highlights products rooted in the region’s traditions and craftsmanship while providing participating businesses access to Metro Manila shoppers.

Exhibits include processed food, beverages, woven goods, home decorations and accessories.

Among the Marinduque exhibitors are businesses presenting handcrafted decorations, food products and other locally manufactured goods, reflecting the province’s range of small enterprises.

The Design Center of the Philippines also participated in the event, highlighting its work with producers across MIMAROPA on product development.