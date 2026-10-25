Father, son shot dead over alleged land dispute in Quezon

CATANAUAN, Quezon — A father and his son were shot dead following a confrontation allegedly rooted in a land dispute in Barangay San Pablo Suha here on Saturday afternoon, 24 October, police said.

The victims, identified in the police report only as “Wilfredo,” 58, and his son, “Richard,” 37, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Both died while receiving treatment at Bondoc Peninsula District Hospital.

According to the Catanauan Municipal Police Station’s initial investigation, Richard was watching a billiards game at about 5:10 p.m. when the suspect confronted him over an old grudge stemming from a land dispute involving his father.

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Wilfredo arrived and tried to pacify the confrontation.

Police said the suspect then went to his motorcycle, retrieved what was described as a caliber .40 handgun, and shot both victims several times.

The gunman fled on his motorcycle, taking the firearm with him.

The hospital notified police of the shooting at about 5:45 p.m. Investigators and intelligence personnel proceeded to the hospital and the crime scene to verify the report and investigate.

Police identified the suspect only as “Arnel,” a farmer and resident of the same barangay. He remained at large as of the reporting period ending at 6 a.m. Sunday, 25 October.

Catanauan police launched a manhunt and requested a dragnet operation. They also sought coordination with Armed Forces personnel because of the barangay’s remote location.