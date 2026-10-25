161 arrested in 24-hour anti-crime operations across CALABARZON

The Police Regional Office 4A headquarters at Camp Vicente Lim in Laguna. PRO 4A reported the arrest of 161 individuals in separate operations against illegal drugs, illegal gambling, loose firearms, and wanted persons across CALABARZON from 24 to 25 October 2026.

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna — Police arrested 161 individuals in separate operations against illegal drugs, illegal gambling, loose firearms and wanted persons across CALABARZON within 24 hours, the Police Regional Office 4A (PRO 4A) reported Sunday, 25 October.

The arrests were recorded from 6 a.m. Saturday, 24 October, to 6 a.m. Sunday, 25 October, according to the regional police’s daily accomplishment report.

Of the total, 112 individuals were arrested in 44 operations against illegal gambling, during which police confiscated ₱28,214 in gambling money.

Another 19 individuals were arrested in 12 anti-illegal drug operations that yielded 44.20 grams of suspected shabu and 55.09 grams of marijuana, with a combined estimated value of ₱307,170.80 based on Dangerous Drugs Board figures.

Police also arrested seven individuals in four operations against loose firearms. Five firearms were confiscated, while four others were surrendered.

Meanwhile, 23 wanted persons were apprehended, including seven classified as most wanted and 16 others with outstanding warrants.

In enforcing local ordinances, PRO 4A reported that 1,268 individuals were fined, while 6,532 others were reprimanded.

PRO 4A Regional Director PBGen Dominic L. Baccay said the regional police continued to intensify its anti-criminality campaign under the B.E.S.T. initiative, which emphasizes police visibility, immediate engagement, coordinated service and public trust.

The report covered police accomplishments across Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.