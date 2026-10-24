TikTok contest puts spotlight on rural classrooms

The Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII) awarded outstanding entries in its “A Classroom for Every Dream: TikTok Video Competition – Part II” on Saturday at Luxent Hotel in Quezon City.

“Today’s event is very special for us. We are here not only to award the winners of the TikTok contest, but also to celebrate a meaningful cause that provides support for students in the provinces through our flagship program, Operation Barrio School, which started in 1961,” FFCCCII President Vicente Lim said.

“In our commitment to serve the nation and our fellow Filipinos, Operation Barrio School is the concept behind this project of our federation, which aims to complement the government’s efforts to provide a strong education infrastructure,” Lim added.

Lim highlighted that the federation has built more than 6,500 barrio schools since 1961, with each biennial convention leading a campaign to solicit donations for barrio schools from delegates and benevolent individuals and enterprises within the Filipino-Chinese community.

“To date, more than 6,500 school buildings, or the equivalent of 13,000 classrooms, have been turned over, benefiting thousands of public school students nationwide,” the FFCCCII President said.

Winners of the TikTok video competition came from various regions, with outstanding entries from Quezon City, Camiling in Tarlac, Dasmariñas in Cavite, Bulacan, Northern Samar, Zamboanga del Sur, and other participating areas nationwide.