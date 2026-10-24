Navy rescues fisherman stranded at sea for nine days off Mindoro

Personnel from the Philippine Navy’s Naval Command West (NCW, PN), aboard BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS41), rescued a distressed fisherman near Cape Calavite, Occidental Mindoro, on 23 October 2026.

According to the NCW, the crew of BRP Ramon Alcaraz spotted a fisherman aboard a banca signaling for assistance during a maritime patrol (MARPAT) mission.

At around 5:32 p.m., personnel on duty aboard PS41 spotted the fisherman waving for help from a banca equipped with outriggers, or katig. The vessel immediately proceeded to the area to conduct the rescue and provide assistance.

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The 31-year-old fisherman, a resident of Occidental Mindoro, was safely rescued and brought aboard PS41. Initial information revealed that he had been stranded at sea since 14 October 2026 due to engine trouble and had gone without fresh water for approximately nine days.

Upon rescue, the fisherman underwent an initial medical assessment and received immediate medical attention, including blood pressure monitoring and oral rehydration salts to address signs of dehydration. His body temperature was recorded at 36.4°C, while his blood pressure was measured at 140/100 mmHg, indicating an elevated reading. The vessel’s medical personnel will continue to monitor his condition to ensure his well-being.

Meanwhile, the recovered banca was secured at the fantail of the Philippine Navy vessel. Coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) was also undertaken to facilitate the safe transport of the rescued fisherman and his banca to Olongapo City for proper turnover to the PCG.