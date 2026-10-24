DOJ probes child abuse material allegations involving Meghan's father

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating allegations involving Thomas Markle Sr., the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain's Prince Harry, following reports that suspected child sexual abuse material was discovered among his belongings in Cebu.

Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Ty confirmed that the DOJ's Anti-Trafficking and Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) task force in Cebu is investigating the matter.

“Our Anti-Trafficking and OSAEC task force in Cebu is currently investigating the matter,” Ty said referring to the DOJ’s Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT).

Also read LIFE Harry makes first public appearance since return to UK Prince Harry on Thursday made his first public appearance since his shock return to Britain from the United States with his family three…

Ty heads the IACAT, the Philippine government's coordinating body for combating human trafficking.

The investigation follows reports that Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr., allegedly discovered hundreds or thousands of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse among belongings stored in four large boxes.

According to reports, Markle Jr. said he found the suspected material while searching through his 82-year-old father's possessions in Cebu.

The material was reportedly discovered on an old mobile phone, computer hard drives and inside books.

One video, reportedly about 15 minutes long, allegedly depicted the sexual abuse of girls believed to be around 10 or 11 years old.

Markle Jr. also claimed to have found photographs of nude or partially clothed girls, including an image he said appeared to show a room in his father's former home in Rosarito, Mexico.

He reportedly first alerted US authorities in July before submitting a sworn statement to Philippine authorities.

According to reports, Markle Sr. left the Philippines for the United States in May following serious health complications, including a stroke and the amputation of his left leg.

The reported discovery prompted an investigation by Philippine authorities, including the IACAT and the Women and Children's Protection Center.