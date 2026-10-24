Philippine exporters generated a record $60 million in sales at the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO 2026), marking the country’s strongest performance at the trade event since it began participating in 2004.

Organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the Philippine delegation showcased local products under the PARTNERPhilippines banner, with 72 companies representing various industries.

Fresh durian accounted for about 90% of total export sales, led by one fresh produce exporter that secured $53 million in sales amid strong Chinese demand.

Other products that attracted buyers included organic coconut products, coconut oil, herbal beverages, banana chips, coconut-based handicrafts and food derivatives.

CITEM Executive Director Leah Pulido Ocampo said the result reflected the growing reach of Philippine businesses in China.

“Hitting $60 million at CAEXPO proves that the Philippines is distinctly ‘Programmed for Business and Growth,’” Ocampo said. “By coming together under the PARTNERPhilippines brand and coupling product expos with investment forums, we have opened deeper commercial avenues across China. Our mission remains focused on helping homegrown businesses shine on the global stage.”

Cebu was featured as this year’s “Province of Charm,” highlighting its craftsmanship, economic activity and tourism destinations to international buyers.

Alongside the trade exhibition, the Board of Investments (BOI) led the Philippine Investment Forum, presenting opportunities in advanced manufacturing, innovation, regional supply chains and green economy projects.

Trade prospects could receive a further boost from the upgraded China-ASEAN Free Trade Area agreement, known as CAFTA 3.0, which aims to improve supply-chain integration, customs procedures and cross-border e-commerce. Improved shipping connectivity, including the Pinglu Canal in China, may also help reduce logistics costs and transit times for Philippine exports bound for southwestern Chinese markets.