For the first eight months of 2026, merchandise exports reached $64.04 billion, up 14.8 percent from $55.80 billion during the same period in 2025.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina A. Roque said the latest figures showed the continued ability of Filipino exporters to compete in international markets.

“Filipino exporters continue to demonstrate their capability to compete and succeed globally. This 35-year high builds on the sustained export growth we have achieved since last year, proving that the international market is ready and eager for Philippine products. The DTI remains firmly committed to helping our businesses meet local and global standards, connect with buyers, penetrate new markets, and establish a Philippine brand that reflects the trust of the global market in Filipino products,” Roque said.

Electronic products accounted for most of the August gains, posting a $2.32-billion increase from a year earlier. The sector generated $6.20 billion in exports, equivalent to 68.1 percent of the monthly total.

Other mineral products followed with $393.54 million, while gold exports reached $321.27 million. Gold and electronic equipment and parts also registered year-on-year increases of $41.83 million and $32.09 million, respectively.

Manufactured goods made up 84.4 percent of total exports at $7.69 billion. Mineral products accounted for $800.62 million, or 8.8 percent, while agro-based products contributed $455.26 million, or 5 percent.

The United States remained the Philippines’ largest export destination in August, purchasing $2.17 billion worth of goods, followed by Hong Kong with $1.57 billion and China with $1.05 billion. Japan and Taiwan ranked next at $704.49 million and $516.01 million, respectively.

The DTI attributed much of the electronics-led growth to continued global demand associated with artificial intelligence and data centers, while noting supply and logistics challenges affecting some agriculture and agro-processing exporters.

To broaden market opportunities, the DTI-Export Marketing Bureau continued overseas promotion activities, including the Philippines’ first national participation at Fine Food Australia in Melbourne. Eleven Philippine food companies showcased halal-certified, healthy, natural and premium products at the event.

“Trade promotion must lead to real sales, repeat orders and long-term partnerships for our exporters. Through our overseas trade offices and export programs, we will continue helping businesses understand what buyers need, improve their products, and turn international exposure into sustained export growth,” Roque said.