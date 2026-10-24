17 Pampanga private hospitals adopt no-balance billing policy

DOH Secretary Dr. Edwin Mercado and Philhealth President and CEO Dr. Beverly Ho, center led the MOA signing held in Pampanga with Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda.

The Department of Health (DOH) and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) have formalized a tripartite agreement with 17 private hospitals in Pampanga to strictly implement the No Balance Billing (NBB) policy.

The landmark partnership was finalized during a ceremonial signing titled "Beyond the Bill: Advancing Quality, Accessible, and Equitable Hospital Care" held at the Kingsborough International Convention Center.

Converted through the collaborative efforts of DOH Secretary Dr. Edwin Mercado and PhilHealth President and CEO Dr. Beverly Ho, the initiative was championed by Pampanga Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda.

Under the signed agreement, qualified PhilHealth members admitted to the ward or basic accommodations of the participating private facilities will no longer be charged any added costs or co-payments.

Their medical expenses will be fully covered through combined PhilHealth benefits and DOH financial assistance.

The entry of private facilities dramatically alters Pampanga’s medical landscape.

Data from the DOH Central Luzon office shows that private institutions account for 1,951 hospital beds, compared to 1,760 beds in the public sector.

By opening up 52.6% of the province's total bed capacity to the NBB framework, local authorities have effectively doubled the available health safety net for Kapampangan patients.

Secretary Mercado said private hospitals are critical pillars in achieving the government’s Unified National Agenda for Health.

He added the integration bridges accessibility gaps, ensuring that Universal Health Care becomes a tangible reality for every Filipino, not just those in public institutions.

To address historical payment delays raised by medical providers, PhilHealth Chief Dr. Beverly Ho assured both local government units (LGUs) and hospital administrators of continuous system upgrades.

She said PhilHealth is fully committed to institutionalizing a fast, fair, and reliable health financing system, adding they are streamlining their infrastructure so their private sector partners are compensated efficiently as they work together to eliminate crippling medical debts for families.