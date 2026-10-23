Sariaya police arrest suspect on 2012 murder warrant

Police arrested a regional-level most wanted person in Sariaya, Quezon, on Thursday, 22 October, serving a murder warrant issued nearly 14 years ago.

The accused, identified by police only as alias “William,” was apprehended in Barangay Santo Cristo at around 7 a.m., according to the Police Regional Office 4A.

Personnel from the Sariaya Municipal Police Station’s warrant section conducted the operation in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Unit 4A’s Quezon North team.

The arrest was made under a warrant issued on 6 November 2012 by the Regional Trial Court Branch 56 in Lucena City for a murder case docketed as Criminal Case No. 2012-910.

The warrant carried no recommended bail, police said.

Authorities recorded the service of the warrant using an alternative recording device and informed the accused of his constitutional rights.

The accused was brought to the Sariaya Municipal Police Station for documentation and remained in its custodial facility pending further court proceedings.