Three-day workshop equips provincial and municipal personnel with GIS tools for tax mapping and property valuation

Personnel from the Quezon Provincial Assessor’s Office and municipal assessor’s offices participate in a three-day QGIS training workshop at the Provincial Capitol in Lucena City, which concluded on 23 October 2026.

LUCENA CITY, Quezon — The Quezon provincial government has completed a three-day training program aimed at strengthening digital property mapping and improving the management of real property assessment records across the province.

The Basic Quantum Geographic Information System (QGIS) Training Workshop for Tax and Base Map Digitization concluded Friday, 23 October, at the Provincial Capitol in Lucena City.

Personnel from the Provincial Assessor’s Office and representatives of municipal assessor’s offices participated in the training, which focused on digital mapping, property data management and valuation workflows.

The workshop, which began on 21 October, was conducted under the leadership of Provincial Assessor Atty. Melojoan M. Puache.

Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Alfred Ronuel H. Aquino facilitated the technical sessions, covering QGIS essentials, automated parcel mapping and valuation workflows.

During the final session, participants presented maps and organized datasets they had developed as part of the training exercises.

The provincial government said the program was designed to improve the technical capabilities of assessment personnel in managing geographic information and property records.

Digital mapping tools can help local assessors identify property locations and boundaries, organize land information and support more systematic tax mapping and assessment procedures.

The workshop concluded with the presentation of participants’ outputs and the distribution of certificates.