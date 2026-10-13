The launch was held during the opening of the 2026 Regional Science, Technology and Innovation Week (RSTW) at the Quezon Convention Center.

LUCENA CITY, Quezon — The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the Lucena City government launched a Digital Business Locator Platform on Monday, 12 October, as part of efforts to strengthen local business development through technology and data-driven planning.

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The initiative follows Lucena's earlier efforts to explore smart city technologies that could improve local governance, business information management and investment planning.

In October 2025, representatives of DOST-CALABARZON and the Lucena City government conducted a benchmarking visit to Cauayan City, Isabela, to examine technologies developed through partnerships involving Isabela State University.

Among the technologies studied was the iCity Digital Business Locator, a system designed to organize business information and generate data that can assist local governments and prospective investors in identifying commercial opportunities.

The visit also introduced Lucena officials to other digital tools supporting business intelligence, local governance and public service delivery.

The newly launched platform forms part of Lucena's continuing transition toward a smarter and more sustainable city.

During the RSTW opening, DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. emphasized that scientific innovations should produce measurable benefits for businesses, communities and the economy.

He said the department's Three-Horizon Science, Technology and Innovation Economic Strategy prioritizes improving the productivity of micro, small and medium enterprises through digital tools and accessible technologies.

Solidum reported that DOST-CALABARZON assisted more than 5,350 enterprises and industries in 2025 under its Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program, with participating firms generating over P1.59 billion in gross sales and creating 2,118 jobs.

The platform launch was among several technology initiatives presented during the regional event, which was attended by Quezon Governor Angelina Helen Tan, DOST-CALABARZON Regional Director Emelita Bagsit and Lucena City Administrator Anacleto Alcala Jr., representing Mayor Mark Don Victor Alcala.

Details on the platform's public accessibility, coverage of registered businesses and full operational schedule have yet to be announced.

The RSTW activities will continue until 14 October.