PNP steps up probe into alleged fake Filipino citizenship documents

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified its monitoring and validation efforts against syndicates suspected of using falsified identity records to conceal unlawful activities and evade law enforcement scrutiny.

PNP chief Police Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Friday stressed the need for authorities to act on credible reports of fraudulent citizenship documents allegedly used by criminal syndicates to conceal their identities, move assets, and exploit gaps in existing systems, potentially undermining peace and order.

“We will act decisively on credible reports of these activities because protecting the integrity of Filipino identity is vital to maintaining peace and order and preventing criminal groups from exploiting our systems,” Nartatez said.

The move is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., through the guidance of Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to strengthen law enforcement efforts against criminal activities and ensure that those who violate the law are held accountable.

Nartatez said the PNP would focus on identifying possible links between document fraud and criminal activities.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) earlier issued a memorandum order directing an investigation into methods used to obtain Filipino citizenship-related documents through fraudulent means and efforts to pursue those involved.

The PNP also expressed concern that the alleged scheme could allow foreign criminal elements to acquire property and enjoy privileges reserved for Filipino citizens to facilitate illegal activities.

Nartatez said the PNP would coordinate with the NBI, the Philippine Statistics Authority, the Bureau of Immigration, and other relevant agencies to support the lawful verification of suspicious records.

“I have directed our concerned units to strengthen intelligence gathering, validate actionable information, and coordinate closely with other relevant agencies to identify individuals and networks behind these schemes. Every lead must be pursued through lawful, evidence-based investigation, with particular attention to possible links to organized crime and the concealment of criminal proceeds,” the PNP chief said.