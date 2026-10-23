P 2.4 million smuggled cigarettes siezed, two arrested in MisOr checkpoint



MISAMIS ORIENTAL— Personnel of Initao Municipal Police Station, together with the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company of Misamis Oriental Police Provincial Office (MORPPO), intercepted 3,000 reams of smuggled cigarettes worth approximately P2.4 million during an overlapping checkpoint operation at Purok 5, Barangay San Pedro, Initao, Misamis Oriental, on Friday 23 October 2026.

Police Colonel Al Abenales MORPPO provincial director said the checkpoint operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals identified as “Abdul,” 41 years and “Jamil,”45 years old, both residents of Lanao del Norte and drivers of the two vehicles involved.

Recovered during the operation were 3,000 reams of green Cannon 100’s cigarettes valued at P2.4 million, along with one Toyota Avanza and one Toyota Innova.

The arrested individuals, together with the confiscated cigarettes and vehicles, were brought to the Initao Municipal Police Station for documentation and will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for appropriate disposition.

Abenales commended the operating personnel for their vigilance and dedication in preventing the entry and distribution of smuggled cigarettes in the province.

“MORPPO will remain relentless in its fight against smuggling. We will strengthen our operations and partnerships to ensure that illegal activities are stopped and the law is upheld," he said.